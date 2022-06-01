DIARY-Political and General News Events from June 1

For other diaries, please see:

Political and General News Top Economic Events

Emerging Markets Economic Events Government Debt Auctions

U.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington

-------------------------------------------------------------------- This diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -------------------------------------------------------------------- WEDNESDAY, JUNE 1 ** WASHINGTON DC - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg at the State Department – 1445 GMT. ** NOUAKCHOTT - Queen Letizia Ortiz Rocasolano of Spain heads to Mauritania for a three-day visit. (To June 3) ** ANKARA - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan hosts Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and they hold a joint news conference – 1330 GMT. ** WASHINGTON DC - Finnish prime minister Sanna Marin will visit Washington DC. (To June 4) ANKARA - Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will leave for Turkey on a three-day official visit (To June 2) Nur-Sultan/ Tashkent/ Ulaanbaatar - Poland's foreign minister Zbigniew Rau is scheduled to visit Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Mongolia this week in his role as chairman of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) (To June 6) STOCKHOLM/ COPENHAGEN/ OSLO - Malaysian Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Abdullah will undertake an official visit to Sweden, Denmark and Norway (To June 5) HONIARA/ TARAWA/ APIA/ SUVA/ NUKU'ALOFA/ PORT VILA/ PORT MORESBY/ DILI - Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi will pay an official visit to the Solomon Islands, Kiribati, Samoa, Fiji, Tonga, Vanuatu, Papua New Guinea and East Timor. (To June 4) LIBREVILLE/DAKAR/DOHA - Vice President of India Venkaiah Naidu will visit Gabon, Senegal and Qatar. (To June 7) MADRID - Spain's prime minister Pedro Sánchez meets president of Nigeria Muhammadu Buhari - 1415 GMT BANGKOK - H.E. Phankham Viphavanh, Prime Minister of the Laos, and his spouse are scheduled to pay an official visit to Thailand (To June 2) BERLIN - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic hold news conference in Berlin – 1615 GMT STOCKHOLM - UN Secterary-General Antonio Guterres and Swedish PM Magdalena Andersson hold a joint news conference in Stockholm – 1120 GMT RIYADH - Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov is to visit Saudi Arabia. RIGA - Greece's President Katerina Sakellaropoulou attends welcome ceremony; meets with President of Latvia Egils Levits and attend news conference – 1100 GMT CAIRO - Minister of Finance and Treasury of Turkey Nureddin Nebati will visit Egypt. COPENHAGEN, Denmark - Referendum Election. KATHMANDU - 21st anniversary of the massacre of Nepal's royal family, in which King Birendra, Queen Aishwarya and eight other members of the royal family were assassinated. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, JUNE 2 ** BRATISLAVA/PRAGUE - Minister of External Affairs of India Subrahmanyam Jaishankar will pay an official visit to Slovakia and the Czech Republic. (To June 6) ** APIA - Australia's foreign minister Penny Wong visits Samoa. TASHKENT – President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon will make official visit to Uzbekistan (To June 3) AMMAN - Jordan-EU Association Council. BUENOS AIRES - Argentina Economy minister Martin Guzman speaks to business leaders on the country's economic plan. LUXEMBOURG - EU General Affairs Council (Cohesion) meeting. VIENNA - 29th OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting via videoconference - 1100 GMT. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, JUNE 3

** NUKU'ALOFA - Australia's foreign minister Penny Wong visits Tonga. BERLIN - Germany's President Frank-Walter Steinmeier welcomes Hungary President Katalin Novak – 1000 GMT BRUSSELS - EU trade ministers meet in Brussels. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, JUNE 4 CHILE – 11th anniversary of Chile's Puyehue volcano eruption, causing air traffic cancellations across South America, New Zealand, Australia. HONG KONG - Tens of thousands attend a candlelight vigil in Hong Kong to commemorate the 33rd anniversary of the Tiananmen Square crackdown in Beijing. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, JUNE 5 JAKARTA - Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Foreign Minister Penny Wong to visit Jakarta and meet Indonesian counterparts. (To June 6) GLOBAL - World Environment Day. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JUNE 6 ** OTTAWA - President of Chile Gabriel Boric will visit Canada. SEOUL - South Korea marks the 67th anniversary of Memorial Day. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, JUNE 7 KINSHASA - Belgium's King Philippe and Queen Mathilde will take an official visit to Democratic Republic of Congo, leading a delegation that will also include Belgium's prime minister and other officials (to June 13). - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, JUNE 8

** SINGAPORE - State Councilor and Defense Minister of China General Wei Fenghe will attend the 19th IISS Shangri-La Dialogue and visit Singapore upon invitation. (June 12) ANKARA - Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to visit Turkey. Lavrov, accompanied by a military delegation, will arrive in Turkey. PARIS - OECD 2022 Ministerial Council Meeting (MCM) (To June 10) MADRID - Spain´s economy minister Nadia Calviño participates in a two-day forum organized by Expansion paper (To June 9) SYDNEY - Sydney Film Festival 2020 (to June 19) - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, JUNE 9 LUXEMBOURG – EU Justice and Home Affairs Council meeting. (To June 10) - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, JUNE 10 BUCHAREST - Romanian President Klaus Iohannis convenes a meeting of his counterparts from Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, and Slovakia in the Bucharest 9 format of central and eastern European countries in NATO and the EU. SHANGHAI - Shanghai International Film Festival 2020 (to June 19) - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, JUNE 12 GENEVA, Switzerland - Opening of WTO's 164 member states Ministerial Conference in Geneva (To June 15) PARIS, France - Election for National Assembly of France. GLOBAL - World Day against Child Labour (ILO) - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JUNE 13 JERUSALEM, Israel / Palestinian Territories - Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi on a two-day visit to Israel and the Palestinian Territories (To June 14) JERUSALEM, Israel / Palestinian Territories - European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is expected to meet Israeli and Palestinian officials during a three-day-visit to the region (To June 15) GENEVA, Switzerland - 50th regular session of the Human Rights Council (to July 8) - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, JUNE 14 KAMPALA - Uganda's Finance Minister, Matia Kasaija, presents the 2022/23 (July-June) budget speech to parliament. DODOMA - Tanzania's finance minister, Mwigulu Nchemba, presents the 2022/23 (July-June) fiscal budget to parliament – 1300 GMT GLOBAL - World Blood Donor Day. GAZA - 15th anniversary of Hamas takeover of the Gaza strip from Fatah. GLOBAL - World Elder Abuse Awareness Day (WEAAD). - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, JUNE 16 LUXEMBOURG - Euro zone finance ministers meet on ERM2, digital euro, fiscal rules reform, banking union – 1300 GMT LUXEMBOURG - Eurogroup meeting. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, JUNE 17 LUXEMBOURG - EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council. GLOBAL - United Nation's World Day to Combat Desertification and Drought. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, JUNE 19 PARIS, France - Election for National Assembly of France. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JUNE 20 YOGYAKARTA, Indonesia - Indonesia to have G20 health ministers meeting (to June 21). GLOBAL - World Refugee Day. LUXEMBOURG - EU Foreign Affairs Council. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, JUNE 21 ZURICH - Switzerland and Singapore host fintech confereence. The Forum will be opened by Swiss Finance Minister Ueli Maurer and Singapore's Deputy Prime Minister, Heng Swee Keat (to June 23). PHNOM PENH - 16th ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting. (To June 22) LUXEMBOURG - EU General Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, JUNE 22 BERLIN - International Air Show (to June 25). - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, JUNE 23 BRUSSELS - European Council meeting (to June 24). - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, JUNE 24 BERLIN - 74th anniversary of beginning of The Berlin Blockade. Communist forces cut off all land and water routes between West Germany and West Berlin, prompting the United States to organise a massive airlift. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, JUNE 25 VIENNA – IAEA International Symposium on Uranium Raw Material for the Nuclear Fuel Cycle: Exploration, Mining, Production, Supply and Demand, Economics and Environmental Issues (to June 29). LOS ANGELES - 13th death anniversary of pop star Michael Jackson. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, JUNE 26 GLOBAL - International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking. BERLIN - G7 summit, Schloss Elmau (to June 28) - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, JUNE 29 MADRID - NATO Summit is be held in Madrid (to June 30) - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, JULY 1 CHINA – 101st founding anniversary of the Communist Party of China. SONKAJARVI - Wife-Carrying World Championship 2020 (to July 2) - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, JULY 2 GLOBAL - World UFO day on anniversary of the Roswell incident. SIENA - July annual horse race "Palio di Siena". - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, JULY 3 KINSHASA - Pope Francis visits Congo (To July 4) - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JULY 4 UNITED STATES - Independence Day. GLOBAL - International Day of Cooperatives. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, JULY 5 JUBA - Pope Francis visits South Sudan, where violence and hunger stalk world's youngest nation (to Jul. 6). - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, JULY 7 KATHMANDU - 75th birthday of Nepal's deposed King Gyanendra. LONDON - 17th anniversary of the attacks on London's transport network, killing more than 50 and injuring 700. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, JULY 9 TEHRAN - 22nd anniversary of attack on Tehran University dormitory in 1999. JERUSALEM/RAMALLAH - Palestine marks 17th anniversary of a World Court ruling that Israel's walls and fences in the West Bank were illegal. SOUTH SUDAN – 11th Anniversary of South Sudan becoming an Independent State. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, JULY 11 GLOBAL - United Nations World Population Day. MUMBAI - 15th anniversary of deadly bomb attacks on Mumbai's commuter rail network. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, JULY 14 PARIS - Bastille Day. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, JULY 17 GLOBAL - World Day for International Justice, which commemorates the adoption of the founding treaty of the International Criminal Court, the Rome Statute, on July 17. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JULY 18 HAMPSHIRE - Farnborough International Airshow 2022 (to Jul 22) GLOBAL - Nelson Mandela International Day. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, JULY 20 CYPRUS - Cyprus marks the anniversary of the Turkish invasion in 1974. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, JULY 21 KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fl – 22nd anniversary of conclusion of NASA's space shuttle program after successful completion of mission STS-135. GLOBAL - International Yoga Day. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, JULY 22 OSLO – 11th Anniversary of Norway bombing and mass shooting at youth summer camp on the nearby Utoya Island where 77 people killed. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, JULY 24 OTTAWA - Pope Francis to visit Canada (to July 30) - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, JULY 28 GLOBAL - World Hepatitis Day. GLOBAL – 108th anniversary of the beginning of World War 1. PERU - 201st Anniversary of Independence. - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, JULY 29 BAYREUTH, Germany - Annual Bayreuth festival 2022 (to Aug. 9) SUNDAY, JULY 31 KINSHASA, Congo - Election for Congolese National Assembly DAKAR, Senegal - Election for Senegalese National Assembly - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - NOTE: The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a story based on the event.

For Technical Issues Please contact Thomson Reuters Customer Support (TRCS) at https://customers.reuters.com/kccontactus/telephone.aspx

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)