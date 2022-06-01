Cheating case: Court grants interim protection from arrest to BJP functionary Mohit Kamboj

A court here on Wednesday granted interim protection from arrest till June 7 to former Mumbai BJP youth wing president Mohit Kamboj in a cheating and forgery case registered against him.

The Mumbai police on Tuesday registered an FIR against Kamboj and some other officials of a company and a bank on charges of cheating and forgery.

Fearing arrest in the case, Kamboj approached the sessions court, which granted him interim protection till the next hearing in the case on June 7. The protection was granted on technical grounds that the FIR copy has not been shown to him, Kamboj's lawyer said.

Kamboj, however, claimed the FIR was fake and said his voice cannot be suppressed.

A manager with Indian Overseas Bank in his complaint had claimed that Kamboj was one of the three directors of a company that took a loan of Rs 52 crore from the bank.

Kamboj allegedly used the loan money for other purposes, as per the complaint.

Based on the complaint, the MRA Marg police registered an FIR under sections 420 (cheating), 409 (criminal breach of trust) and provisions pertaining to forgery and criminal conspiracy of the Indian Penal Code.

The FIR against Kamboj has been transferred to the city police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) for further investigation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)