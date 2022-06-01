Left Menu

Calcutta High Court gets two new Additional Judges

The Law Ministry has appointed Judicial Officers Shampa Dutt (Paul) and Siddhartha Roy Chowdhury, as additional judges in the Calcutta High Court.

01-06-2022
Calcutta High Court. (File pic). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Law Ministry has appointed Judicial Officers Shampa Dutt (Paul) and Siddhartha Roy Chowdhury, as additional judges in the Calcutta High Court. Following this, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday appointed Prakash Shrivastava, Chief Justice, Calcutta High Court to administer the oath of office to Shampa Dutt (Paul) and Siddhartha Roy Chowdhury before they enter their offices of Additional Judges of Calcutta High Court.

The Governor's notification stated, "By virtue of power vested in me by Article 219 of the Constitution of India, I, Jagdeep Dhankhar, Governor of the State of West Bengal, do hereby, appoint Sri Prakash Srivastava, Hon'ble Chief Justice, High Court, Calcutta, before whom Smt. Shampa Dutt (Paul) and Siddhartha Roy Chowdhury shall make and subscribe, an Oath or Affirmation, in the same order, according to the form set out in Schedule III of the Constitution of India, before they enter upon their offices as the Additional Judges of the High Court, Calcutta." Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday shared the list of newly appointed Judges and Additional Judges of Delhi High Court, Calcutta High Court and Madras High Court. He on sharing the list said, "I extend best wishes to all of them!". (ANI)

