14 miliants surrender in Manipur

Among those who surrendered was the chairman of the militant group Tonthang Singsit, officials said . The function on the occasion was held under the revised scheme for surrender-cum-rehabilitation of militants in the North East states taken up by the ministry of home affairs, they said.The militants also surrendered two KH-33 rifles, one AK-47 rifle, one A1 rifle, one A2 rifle, three single barrel guns, one Chinese made hand grenade, 18 gelatine sticks and assorted ammunitions, the officials added.

PTI | Imphal | Updated: 02-06-2022 00:21 IST | Created: 02-06-2022 00:21 IST
Fourteen militants of the James faction of United Tribal Liberation Army (UTLA) laid down arms before Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Wednesday here. Among those who surrendered was the chairman of the militant group Tonthang Singsit, officials said . The function on the occasion was held under the revised scheme for surrender-cum-rehabilitation of militants in the North East states taken up by the ministry of home affairs, they said.

The militants also surrendered two KH-33 rifles, one AK-47 rifle, one A1 rifle, one A2 rifle, three single barrel guns, one Chinese made hand grenade, 18 gelatine sticks and assorted ammunitions, the officials added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

