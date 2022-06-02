U.S. interior secretary tests positive for COVID-19
Reuters | Updated: 02-06-2022 02:29 IST | Created: 02-06-2022 02:29 IST
U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland said on Wednesday that she has tested positive for COVID-19 but was feeling fine.
"I feel fine and am grateful to be fully vaccinated and twice boosted," she wrote on Twitter.
