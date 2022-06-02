White House: cyber activity not against Russia policy
The White House said on Wednesday that any offensive cyber activity against Russia would not be a violation of U.S. policy of avoiding direct military conflict with Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre commented on statements from U.S. cyber command chief General Paul Nakasone, who told Sky News on Wednesday the United States has conducted a series of digital operations in support of Ukraine.
