Kremlin: U.S. plan to sell armed drones to Ukraine does not affect military operation

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 02-06-2022 16:00 IST | Created: 02-06-2022 15:46 IST
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
The Kremlin said on Thursday that U.S. plans to sell Ukraine four MQ-1C Gray Eagle drones that can be armed with Hellfire missiles for battlefield use against Russia would not change the parameters of what Moscow calls its military operation.

"Pumping (Western) weapons into Ukraine does not change all the parameters of the special operation," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a conference call. "Its goals will be achieved, but this will bring more suffering to Ukraine..."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

