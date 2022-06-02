Russia occupies 20% of Ukraine's territory- Zelenskiy

Russia is currently occupying about 20% of Ukraine's territory, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy told Luxembourg's parliament in a video address on Thursday.

"We have to defend ourselves against almost the entire Russian army. All combat-ready Russian military formations are involved in this aggression," he said, adding that the front lines of battle stretched across more than 1,000 kilometers (620 miles).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)