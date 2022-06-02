Left Menu

Maha launches 'faceless RTOs' to help people get six services online; move to save paper, speed up process

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 02-06-2022 16:21 IST | Created: 02-06-2022 16:11 IST
Maha launches 'faceless RTOs' to help people get six services online; move to save paper, speed up process
Maharashtra Minister of State for transport Satej Patil (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • India

The Maharashtra government on Thursday launched 'faceless Regional Transport Offices (RTOs)' to help citizens avail facilities linked to the sector better.

Through this arrangement, driving licenses and several other services will be available to people who need not physically make the rounds of RTOs, Minister of State for Transport Satej Patil, who inaugurated the initiative, said.

These services, which will be available with immediate effect, will help save paper, he said, adding that people would need to have their Aadhaar number linked to their mobile phones to be part of the 'Faceless RTO' scheme.

''The applicant will have to enroll himself through Aadhar number verification using OTP sent on the registered mobile number. After verification from the Aadhar portal, the application will be processed. Six important services will be made available online. The applicants will not have to come to RTOs for the same,'' he said.

''People can apply online sitting at home and save crucial time. Licenses or registration certificates will be sent to the applicant by post. This will also help in saving valuable paper, besides time, as there will be no need to make copies of documents,'' the minister added.

The six documents that will be provided are Secondary Registration Certificate, No Objection Certificate, Change of Address on Registration Certificate, Renewal of Driving Licence, Change of Address on Licence, and Renewal of Licence, he said.

This faceless platform will save paper since 18-20 lakh applications are received annually, and will also bring about transparency, pace and provide an environment-friendly interface, Patil said.

