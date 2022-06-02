Russia is ready to guarantee safety of vessels carrying grain from Ukraine - Interfax
Reuters | Updated: 02-06-2022 21:46 IST | Created: 02-06-2022 21:46 IST
Russia's defence ministry said on Thursday that vessels carrying grain can leave Ukraine's ports in the Black Sea via "humanitarian corridors" and Russia is ready to guarantee their safety, Interfax news agency said.
The defence ministry also said Russia would not use the humanitarian situation in Ukraine for the purposes of what Moscow calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine, Interfax added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Britain eyes green trade to end world's dependence on Russian energy
WRAPUP 1-Fears for Mariupol defenders after surrender to Russia
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
WRAPUP 2-Fears for Mariupol defenders after surrender to Russia
Pentagon says India may deploy Russian S-400 missile system by next month to defend itself from Pak, China