Not satisfied with UP govt's action: Wife of police officer killed in Jawahar Bagh incident

The widow of a police officer, who was killed in the infamous Jawahar Bagh incident, on Thursday said she is ''not satisfied with the action of the Uttar Pradesh government''.

Archana Dwivedi went to Jawahar Bagh on Thursday to pay homage to her slain husband on the sixth anniversary of the incident.

Her husband Mukul Dwivedi, the then Superintendent of Police (SP), city, was killed during an operation to clear encroachments from Jawahar Bagh, which is spread over acres of land.

Dwivedi, along with a station house officer and 27 encroachers, was killed in the violence that ensued during the operation.

Talking to reporters, Archana Dwivedi said at the time of the incident, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had made tall promises, but now, even after six years, the state government has not done justice to her husband. Neither has it named the garden after him as promised nor installed his statue in the garden or given him the status of a martyr, she said.

Responding to questions, she said, ''I am not satisfied at all with the action of the government. And how can I be? The CBI has not been able to conclude the investigation in the case even after the high court order. Far from the culprits getting severe punishment, they have not even been identified. Who were they, where did they come from and how did they occupy the government land?'' ''We were told that the municipal corporation had passed a resolution to name the intersections in Mathura after martyrs, but nothing happened,'' she said, adding, ''The investigation was not taken forward. All announcements were just announcements.'' Archana Dwivedi said she has come to know from the horticulture department that the government has returned the file regarding renaming the garden and the construction of the martyrs' memorial.

''Mant MLA Rajesh Choudhary had said he would personally meet Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and submit a report to him to build the memorial of my husband. A martyr's memorial should be built in his memory,'' the wife of the slain police officer said.

MP Hema Malini also visited Jawahar Bagh and paid homage to the slain police officers.

