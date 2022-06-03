Left Menu

Appointment round for Queen's Counsel to take place in 2022

Appointments of Queen's Counsel are made by the Governor-General on the recommendation of the Attorney-General and with the concurrence of the Chief Justice.

The Solicitor-General will consult with the New Zealand Law Society and the New Zealand Bar Association regarding the candidates. Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

Attorney-General David Parker announced today that an appointment round for Queen's Counsel will take place in 2022.

Appointments of Queen's Counsel are made by the Governor-General on the recommendation of the Attorney-General and with the concurrence of the Chief Justice. The Governor-General retains the discretion to appoint Queen's Counsel in recognition of their extraordinary contributions to the law in fields other than advocacy.

The Chief Justice and the Attorney-General have issued Guidelines for Candidates. The Guidelines were updated in 2019 following a consultation process and now include a new criterion of a commitment to improving access to justice.

"In recommending barristers to take silk I want to have a good understanding of each applicant's personal contribution to advancing better access to justice for those who need it. It will be an important factor in my decisions," Attorney-General David Parker said.

The Guidelines (and an application form) are available at www.crownlaw.govt.nz and set out the criteria for appointment and other information about the appointment process.

Applications for appointment as Queen's Counsel open on 20 June 2022.

The Solicitor-General will consult with the New Zealand Law Society and the New Zealand Bar Association regarding the candidates.

It is expected appointments will be made in October 2022.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

