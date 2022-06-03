Left Menu

Thakur launches nationwide programme on World Bicycle Day

On World Bicycle Day, we are giving a clear message that everyone should make cycling a part of their daily life.

Updated: 03-06-2022 15:28 IST | Created: 03-06-2022 15:19 IST
Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on Friday launched a nationwide 'Fit India Freedom Rider Cycle Rally' as he peddled a distance of 7.5 km along with 750 young cyclists to mark the World Bicycle Day here.

''Cycling can play the biggest role in the Fit India campaign. On World Bicycle Day, we are giving a clear message that everyone should make cycling a part of their daily life. Cycling will keep you healthy and help build a clean India,'' Thakur said in a release.

Thakur flagged off the program from Major Dhyan Chand Stadium here in the presence of Law minister Kiren Rijiju, Health and Family Welfare minister Mansukh Mandaviya and Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi.

Cycle rallies at more than 100 locations across the country, including at 75 iconic places, were organized on Friday and Thakur also joined the 1500-plus people who participated in the 7.5 km rally. The aim of this program is to motivate people to take up cycling in their daily lives for physical fitness.

