Lukashenko would allow Ukrainian grain to transit Belarus in exchange for access to Baltic ports - Belta
Minsk is ready to allow the transit of Ukraine's grain to Baltic seaports via Belarus if it is allowed to ship Belarusian goods from these ports, the Belta news agency quoted Belarus leader Alexander Lukashenko as saying on Friday.
The topic was discussed in a phone call between Lukashenko and U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday, Belta added.
