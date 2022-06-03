Vipnesh Bharadwaj appointed as AICF's interim secretary

Vipnesh Bharadwaj was on Friday appointed as interim secretary of All India Chess Federation (AICF) by president Sanjay Kapoor after incumbent Bharat Singh Chauhan's election to the post was stayed by Delhi High Court.

Sources said the appointment of Bharadwaj, a vice-president of the AICF, as interim secretary was as per laws.

According to AICF's by-laws, the vacancies of office-bearers that may arise due to resignation, death or otherwise shall be filled by the president and such a nominated person shall hold office till the next General Body Meeting (GBM).

The AICF will hold its GBM at Mahabalipuram near here on June 11 to decide on various issues, including the appointment of the secretary.

Sources said the court order would not affect the preparations for the forthcoming 44th Chess Olympiad at Mahabalipuram near Chennai for which Chauhan is the tournament director. They indicated that Chauhan would continue his work as the Olympiad tournament director.

''The court order will not a have a bearing on the organisational work for the Chess Olympiad for which Bharat Chauhan is the tournament director,'' the sources said. The court order on Thursday came on a case filed by R N Dongre, challenging Chauhan's election as AICF secretary.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)