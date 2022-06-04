Tennis-Protester interrupts French Open semi-final

A protester interrupted the French Open men's semi-final between Marin Cilic of Croatia and Norwegian Casper Ruud on Friday when she jumped onto Court Philippe Chatrier and tied herself to the net.

The players were quickly ushered off the court and play was interrupted with Ruud leading 3-6 6-4 4-1, as security guards took up positions and the protester was removed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)