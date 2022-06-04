Left Menu

4 people wanted for murder in Ranchi arrested in Delhi

The murder was committed by the accused persons to avenge the firing upon Rahul by Bhushan earlier in February in which Rahul got injury in his leg, the police said.In order to evade arrest, the accused had gone to Kolkata and later came to Delhi on Friday, the police said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-06-2022 17:39 IST | Created: 04-06-2022 17:32 IST
4 people wanted for murder in Ranchi arrested in Delhi
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Four people wanted in a murder case in Jharkhand capital Ranchi were arrested from the national capital, officials said on Saturday.

The Delhi Police Special Cell, in a joint operation with the Jharkhand Police, arrested the accused -- Rahul Kujur (22), Munawer Afaque (23), Kawish Adman (26) and Dablu Kujur (47) -- from Gazipur in east Delhi Friday night.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Jasmeet Singh said the arrests were made following joint raids in different areas of Delhi.

The arrested accused are residents of Ranchi.

The accused have disclosed that in conspiracy with their associates, they had fired indiscriminately with multiple firearms targeting one Bharat Bhushan sitting in his car with his driver and bodyguard near Galaxy Mall, Ratu Road in Ranchi on Monday, the DCP said.

Bhushan had sustained five gunshot injuries and died later. The murder was committed by the accused persons to avenge the firing upon Rahul by Bhushan earlier in February in which Rahul got injury in his leg, the police said.

In order to evade arrest, the accused had gone to Kolkata and later came to Delhi on Friday, the police said. The arrested persons were arrested earlier in many criminal cases, including of extortion, murder, attempt to murder, threat, conspiracy, assault, hurt and intimidation, in Jharkhand, the police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Vaccination during pregnancy cuts infant infections; vaccines only modestly reduce long COVID risk; Beast built for head-butting reveals early giraffe neck evolution and more

Science News Roundup: Vaccination during pregnancy cuts infant infections; v...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Developing world should reap benefits of new monkeypox research, experts urge; France says the number of confirmed monkeypox cases has risen to 33 and more

Health News Roundup: Developing world should reap benefits of new monkeypox ...

 Global
3
Russia's supply ship launched to International Space Station

Russia's supply ship launched to International Space Station

 Russian Federation
4
NASA instrument to study Moon's mysterious Gruithuisen Domes for the first time

NASA instrument to study Moon's mysterious Gruithuisen Domes for the first t...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022