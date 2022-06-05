Mumbai crime branch seizes pistols-live cartridges, one held

Mumbai Crime Branch recovered 3 country-made pistols and 9 live cartridges from the Goregaon area, informed the officials on Sunday. "One person has been arrested in the matter. Mumbai Crime Branch's Unit 11 team raided Bhagat Singhnagar area of Goregaon and recovered 9 live cartridges along with three country-made pistols from a room," said police.

Searches were based on a tip-off and the accused was arrested from Kranti Chawl in the Bhagatsingnagar area where the illegal arms were recovered. The Crime Branch officers arrested the accused and handed him over to the Bangur Nagar Police

The accused was presented in the court today where the police demanded custody. There are already two cases registered against the accused at Bangur Nagar police station and at Oshiwara police station.

Further investigations into the matter are underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)