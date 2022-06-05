Left Menu

Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist arrested in JK's Kishtwar

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 05-06-2022 15:14 IST | Created: 05-06-2022 15:09 IST
Representative image (file photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist, who had been active for the last six years, was arrested in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir, an official said on Sunday.

Talib Hussain, a resident of Rashgwari in Nagseni tehsil, was arrested in a joint operation by police, Rashtriya Rifles and the CRPF, the police official said.

Terming the arrest of the terrorist a ''major blow'' to the Hizbul Mujahideen and its plan to revive terrorism in the district, the official said he had joined militancy in 2016 and remained active by way of recruiting youths into the ranks of the proscribed group.

He said the police worked meticulously on the leads obtained about his whereabouts and pre-empted his move to effect the revival of militancy in the area by arresting him.

A case under relevant sections of law has been registered at Kishtwar police station and further investigation is underway, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

