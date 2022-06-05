Following are the top stories at 2130 hours: NATION DEL75 PM-LD ENVIRONMENT-LIFE PM Modi calls for 'one earth, many efforts' to make environment better New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday launched the 'Lifestyle for the Environment (LiFE) Movement', a global initiative, and asserted that its vision is to live a lifestyle that is in tune with our planet and does not harm it.

DEL74 UKD-BUS-ACCIDENT 15 feared dead after bus falls into gorge in Uttarakhand Uttarkashi (U'khand): At least 15 people are feared dead after a bus carrying pilgrims fell into a gorge here on Sunday, officials said.

DEL69 BJP-3RDLD SUSPEND BJP suspends Nupur Sharma, expels Naveen Kumar Jindal in damage-control exercise; says it respects all religions New Delhi: The BJP on Sunday suspended its national spokesperson Nupur Sharma and expelled its Delhi media head Naveen Kumar Jindal after their alleged derogatory remarks against Prophet Muhammad, as it sought to defuse a raging row over the issue.

DEL76 DL-AAP-LDALL KASHMIR AAP holds 'Jan Aakrosh' rally against J-K targeted killings; demands action plan to stop incidents New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday claimed Kashmiri Pandits are being forced to leave the Valley due to the recent spurt in targeted killings of minorities and demanded the Centre put forth an action plan to stop such incidents.

DEL48 CONG-LD YATRA Cong leaders start planning for 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' New Delhi: Senior Congress leaders on Sunday started planning for the ''Bharat Jodo Yatra'' announced by the party at its Udaipur ''Nav Sankalp Shivir''.

DEL67 UP-KANPUR-ARREST Kanpur violence: 5 more held, SIT set up for further probe Kanpur (UP): The Uttar Pradesh Police on Sunday arrested five more people in connection with the Kanpur violence, taking the number of total arrests to 29, and set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the incident.

DEL63 RAIL-LD SERVICES Rlys cancelled almost 9,000 train services this yr, over 1,900 due to coal movement: RTI reply New Delhi: The Railways cancelled almost 9,000 train services this year, out of which over 1,900 were due to coal movement in the last three months, according to an RTI response. By Ananya Sengupta FOREIGN FGN63 PAK-ECONOMY-SHARIF Need for 'grand dialogue' by all stakeholders over vital sectors of economy: Pak PM Sharif Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday stressed the need for initiation of a ''grand dialogue'' by all the stakeholders over vital sectors of the economy to move ahead on the path of progress and prosperity, as the cash-strapped nation was seeking international aid to support its failing economy. By Sajjad Hussain FGN62 VP-LD QATAR VP Naidu holds delegation-level talks with Qatar PM; reviews bilateral ties Doha: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday met Qatar’s Prime Minister and Interior Minister Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani here and the two leaders reviewed the growing bilateral ties between the two countries in areas like trade, investment, economic and security cooperation.

FGN57 CHINA-LDALL SPACE MISSION 3 astronauts enter China's space station module after successful launch Beijing/Jiuquan: China’s strategically significant space station project entered the final phase on Sunday as three astronauts entered its orbiting module after they were successfully launched to complete its construction this year to further the Communist giant's dream to emerge as a major space power.

By K J M Varma FGN58 BANGLA-LDALL FIRE 49 killed in fire at Bangladesh chemical container depot Dhaka: A massive fire and a series of subsequent explosions at a private chemical container depot in southeastern Bangladesh killed at least 49 people, including nine firefighters, and injured more than 450 others, officials said on Sunday, as firefighters were still struggling to put out the blaze.

