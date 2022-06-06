Left Menu

There is solution for every problem in humane qualities, says Karnataka CM

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday said that there is a solution for every problem in humane qualities and there is a need to "cultivate thoughts with humane values".

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 06-06-2022 05:33 IST | Created: 06-06-2022 05:33 IST
There is solution for every problem in humane qualities, says Karnataka CM
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai (Photo:Twitter/ CM of Karnataka). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday said that there is a solution for every problem in humane qualities and there is a need to "cultivate thoughts with humane values". The remarks of the Chief Minister came at a function to celebrate 'YKM-75 (YK Muddukrishna)' and release the book 'Haadu Hididha Jaadu'.

"We should cultivate thoughts with humane values. Respecting others is the first humane character," he said. "Literature is a big force. Literature fosters thought. Everyone has the liberty to express their views, but we should understand our social responsibility," Bommai added.

Lauding Muddukrishna's passion for literature, the Chief Minister said that the book 'Haadu Hididha Jaadu' proves his wonderful achievement in the literary world while serving as an officer. "He has served with distinction as the Director of Kannada and Culture department and in various other posts," he said.

On the occasion, Bommai released the autobiography of Muddukrishna. "The Chief Minister @BSBommai released the autobiography of Muddukrishna today at the Ravindra Kalakshetra in Bengaluru by launching a YK Muddukrishna -1 program organized by the Department of Kannada and Culture and the Karnataka Sugama Sangeeta Parishad," the CMO tweeted.

"On this occasion, YK Mudukrishna and senior literary figures Hampa Nagarajaya and senior poet HS Venkateshamurthy, singer Kikkeri Krishnamurthy, Sapna Book House head Nitin Shah and others were present," it added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study: Ketamine acts as a speedster of antidepressants

Study: Ketamine acts as a speedster of antidepressants

 United States
2
KLM cancels all Saturday's flights from European destinations to Schiphol

KLM cancels all Saturday's flights from European destinations to Schiphol

 Netherlands
3
Health News Roundup: Liquid biopsy identifies who can skip chemo after colon cancer surgery -study; Gilead drug modestly delays breast cancer progression in a late-stage trial and more

Health News Roundup: Liquid biopsy identifies who can skip chemo after colon...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Liquid biopsy identifies who can skip chemo after colon cancer surgery -study; J&J, AbbVie cancer drug significantly slows the progression of rare lymphoma: study and more

Health News Roundup: Liquid biopsy identifies who can skip chemo after colon...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022