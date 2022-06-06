Tribal-dominated Bastar experiences rapid development works: CM Baghel

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Monday assured that the Bodhghat project will not be started without the consent of locals, adding that development works are being done at a rapid pace in the tribal-dominated Bastar region. Addressing a press conference held in Kanker today, the Chief Minister said, "Development works are connected to public concerns. The Bodhghat project will not be started in any case until the people of Bastar give their nod to commence it."

"Bastar has progressed at a good pace in terms of development in the last three and half years. The decisions taken by the government for boosting rural development and agriculture have strengthened the economic condition of the people here," said CM Baghel. Speaking on how the government is bringing prosperity in the lives of all through Nyay Yojana, Mr Baghel said the beneficiaries are receiving money in the bank accounts on the stipulated time under the Nyay scheme. This has resulted in an increase in demand for opening banks. Besides, this has also resulted in a massive uptick in the purchase of vehicles and the opening of new showrooms of tractors, cars, and bikes.

He further added, "The change in the policy of minor forest produce procurement on MSP has brought prosperity in the lives of forest dwellers and tribals. The purchase of Mahua has increased. Value addition is being done from cashew to millets and mahua. In the field of education, people are getting better facilities through Swami Atmanand English Medium Schools and in health through mobile medical units in Haat Bazar." The Chief Minister said that strict instructions have been given to ensure that there should be no delay in any work of public interest. Very little or no complaints are being received from the public due to the smooth functioning of the administration. However, complaints regarding settlement errors have been received in a few places. For this, instructions have been given to rectify the error by conducting a drone survey. Tourism facilities are also being expanded rapidly in Bastar.

"We are also expanding the air services. Better implementation of government schemes is being done at the ground level. Work will also be done to rectify the problems noticed during the Bhent-Mulaqat Abhiyan. Instructions have been given to the authorities and officials concerned to ensure implementation of the announcements made during the meet and greet programme within the fifteen days," said the Chhattisgarh CM. Deputy Speaker Mr Manoj Mandavi, Women and Child Development Minister Mrs Anila Bhediya, Parliamentary Secretary Mr Shishupal Sori, Chief Minister's Advisor Mr Rajesh Tiwari along with other senior officials were present on the occasion. (ANI)

