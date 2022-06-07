Left Menu

U.S. files labor complaint against Stellantis parts plant in Mexico

Reuters | Updated: 07-06-2022 00:16 IST
The U.S. government on Monday asked Mexico to review whether workers at an auto parts plant owned by Italian-French carmaker Stellantis were denied their rights under the terms of the North American trade agreement.

The request by the Labor Department and U.S. Trade Representative's Office to probe Teksid Hierro de Mexico in the northern border state of Coahuila marks the fourth U.S. labor complaint under the 2020 United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) that replaced NAFTA.

