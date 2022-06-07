Left Menu

One protester killed by security forces in Sudan's Omdurman -medics

One protester was killed on Monday as security forces confronted anti-coup demonstrations in the Sudanese city Omdurman, said medics aligned with the movement to end military rule.

The death brings the total number of protesters who have died since an Oct. 25 military takeover to 100, the Central Committee of Sudanese Doctors said in a statement.

