U.S. official says world will respond strongly in case of N.Korea nuclear test
Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 07-06-2022 07:54 IST | Created: 07-06-2022 07:54 IST
U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said on Tuesday there would be a strong and clear response from the United States, South Korea and the world in case North Korea conducts a nuclear test.
Sherman made the remarks after talks with her South Korean counterpart, Cho Hyun-dong, in Seoul.
