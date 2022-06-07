Left Menu

U.S. official says world will respond strongly in case of N.Korea nuclear test

Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 07-06-2022 07:54 IST
  • Country:
  • South Korea

U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said on Tuesday there would be a strong and clear response from the United States, South Korea and the world in case North Korea conducts a nuclear test.

Sherman made the remarks after talks with her South Korean counterpart, Cho Hyun-dong, in Seoul.

