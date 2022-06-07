Left Menu

Kremlin says Ukraine must demine its coast for grain to be exported

The Kremlin said on Tuesday that Ukraine needed to demine the approaches to its ports in order for ships to be cleared by the Russian military before they could export grain. "This will allow ships, once checked by our military, to enter the ports, load grain and with our help, proceed to international waters."

Reuters | Mosocw | Updated: 07-06-2022 16:19 IST | Created: 07-06-2022 16:01 IST
Kremlin says Ukraine must demine its coast for grain to be exported
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

The Kremlin said on Tuesday that Ukraine needed to demine the approaches to its ports in order for ships to be cleared by the Russian military before they could export grain. Russia has seized large parts of Ukraine's coast and is blockading its ports, but says the lack of grain shipments are due to Western sanctions and Kyiv itself.

"[President Vladimir] Putin has said: Ukraine must demine the approaches to its ports," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a conference call. "This will allow ships, once checked by our military, to enter the ports, load grain and with our help, proceed to international waters."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
‘Heart-rending’ tragedy, such events shock me to the core: Prez on drowning of 7 girls in TN

‘Heart-rending’ tragedy, such events shock me to the core: Prez on drowning ...

 India
2
Helicopter bounces and turns by 270 degrees while landing at Kedarnath; DGCA begins probe

Helicopter bounces and turns by 270 degrees while landing at Kedarnath; DGCA...

 India
3
Cessna aircraft crashes near Birasal airstrip in Odisha; student pilot injured

Cessna aircraft crashes near Birasal airstrip in Odisha; student pilot injur...

 India
4
Europe's Gaia mission to reveal new details about nearly two billion objects in our galaxy

Europe's Gaia mission to reveal new details about nearly two billion objects...

 France

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022