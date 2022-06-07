Left Menu

German foreign minister tests positive for COVID-19 on Pakistan visit -ntv

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 07-06-2022 17:25 IST | Created: 07-06-2022 17:02 IST
German foreign minister tests positive for COVID-19 on Pakistan visit -ntv
Annalena Baerbock Image Credit: Wikipedia
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock is cutting her visit to Pakistan short after testing positive for the coronavirus, broadcaster ntv reported on Tuesday.

Baerbock has canceled her remaining meetings in Pakistan and has lost her sense of taste, ntv reported.

Pakistan was Baerbock's first stop on a tour that was also due to include visits to Greece and Turkey.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

