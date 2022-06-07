4 drown while bathing in Ganga in UP's Fatehpur

Four people, including a minor, drowned in the Ganga river here while taking a bath on Tuesday, police said.

Three others were saved by the villagers, they said.

Additional Superintendent of Police Rajesh Kumar said the incident took place in Matinpur village under Hussainganj police station area.

Faizan (20), Mohammad Saif (20), Jamnav (18), Sufia (13), Anas (22), Mohammad Anas (24), and Samreen (20) had come to the village to attend a marriage function.

Around 10.30 am on Tuesday, they went to take a bath in the river. Faizan, Mohammad Saif, Jamnav, and Sufia drowned while the villagers saved Anas, Mohammad Anas, and Samreen.

The officer said the bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

