Updated: 07-06-2022 18:49 IST | Created: 07-06-2022 18:32 IST
Odd News Roundup: Cycling-Colombian stage winner crashes into wife at the finish line
Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Cycling-Colombian stage winner crashes into wife at the finish line

Luis Carlos Chia's joy at winning a Vuelta a Colombia stage on Sunday quickly turned to anguish when the Colombian cyclist lost control at the finish line and crashed into his photographer wife. Yellow jersey holder Chia won stage three in rainy conditions and held his arms out wide, thumping his chest in celebration after crossing the finish line before he suddenly tried to grab his handlebars again and swerve away from a group of photographers.

