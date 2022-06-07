Growing optimism on WTO meeting outcomes: spokesperson
A World Trade Organization spokesperson said on Tuesday there was "growing cautious optimism" that results would be achieved at a ministers' meeting in Geneva next week to discuss a series of deals, including on fish and vaccines.
"What the main message that came out of the meeting today is a growing cautious optimism on achieving results at MC12," said the WTO's Daniel Pruzin, referring to the body's 12th Ministerial Conference that runs from June 12-15.
The WTO's main body the General Council met on Thursday behind closed-doors for a "stocktaking" session before the conference.
