Ukrainian forces finding it hard to hold centre of Sievierodonestk -official

Reuters | Updated: 07-06-2022 23:00 IST | Created: 07-06-2022 23:00 IST
Ukrainian forces are finding it hard to stave off Russian attacks in the centre of Sievierodonestk, but Moscow's forces do not control the city, the governor of Luhansk region said on Tuesday.

In an online post, Serhiy Gaidai also said Russian troops were constantly shelling Sievierodonetsk's twin city Lysychansk, which lies across the Siverskiy Donets river.

