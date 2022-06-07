Left Menu

U.S. House panel probes Trump's accounting of foreign gifts

The law aims to ensure U.S. officials are kept free from foreign influence. Democratic Representative Carolyn Maloney, chair of the Oversight Committee, said Trump's administration had poorly managed and tracked foreign gifts it received and failed to report them to the State Department.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 07-06-2022 23:55 IST | Created: 07-06-2022 23:55 IST
U.S. House panel probes Trump's accounting of foreign gifts
  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. House of Representatives' Oversight Committee said on Tuesday it had opened an investigation into what it called former President Donald Trump's failure to account for gifts received from foreign government officials. Under federal law, U.S. departments and agencies are required to inform the State Department of gifts over $415 its employees received from foreign governments. The law aims to ensure U.S. officials are kept free from foreign influence.

Democratic Representative Carolyn Maloney, chair of the Oversight Committee, said Trump's administration had poorly managed and tracked foreign gifts it received and failed to report them to the State Department. "As a result, the foreign sources and monetary value of gifts President Trump received remain unknown," Maloney wrote in a letter to the acting head of the U.S. National Archives, the federal agency that maintains presidential records.

"These revelations raise concerns about the potential for undue influence over former President Trump by foreign governments, which may have put the national security and foreign policy interests of the United States at risk," Maloney added. Trump representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The House Oversight Committee and the Justice Department are separately investigating Trump's removal of classified documents from the White House. Trump denies any wrongdoing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's SpaceX CRS-25 cargo mission to space station no longer launching this week

NASA's SpaceX CRS-25 cargo mission to space station no longer launching this...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Strong T-cell response for blood cancer patients after vaccine; COVID breakthrough often serious for cancer patients; J&J gives the notice to terminate the Emergent manufacturing deal for the COVID vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Strong T-cell response for blood cancer patients after ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sounds of life; Chinese astronauts blast off to space station as construction enters high gear and more

Science News Roundup: Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sou...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sounds of life; Strong T-cell response for blood cancer patients after vaccine; COVID breakthrough often serious for cancer patients

Science News Roundup: Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sou...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022