N.Korea's recent missile tests were serious provocations -S.Korea vice formin
Reuters | Updated: 08-06-2022 09:05 IST | Created: 08-06-2022 09:05 IST
North Korea's recent missile launches were serious provocations, South Korea's vice foreign minister said on Wednesday.
Cho Hyun-dong made the remarks after talks with his U.S. and Japanese counterparts in Seoul amid signs the North was preparing a new nuclear test for the first time since 2017.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
