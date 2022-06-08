Left Menu

Norway donates 22 howitzers to Ukraine

Reuters | Oslo | Updated: 08-06-2022 11:14 IST | Created: 08-06-2022 11:13 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia
Norway donated 22 self-propelled howitzers to Ukraine, including spare parts, ammunition, and other gear, the Norwegian defense ministry said on Wednesday.

"The Norwegian government has waited to publicly announce the donation for security reasons. Future donations may not be announced or commented upon," it said in a statement.

