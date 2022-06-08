Russia's Lavrov says Ukraine needs to de-mine ports to allow grain shipments
Reuters | Mosocw | Updated: 08-06-2022 14:51 IST | Created: 08-06-2022 14:48 IST
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Wednesday said he hoped issues relating to grain shipments from ports in Ukraine could be resolved, provided Kyiv de-mines the waters around them.
Speaking alongside his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu in Ankara, Lavrov said Russia's "special military operation" in Ukraine was going according to plan and that peace talks would need to resume before there was any chance of presidential talks between President Vladimir Putin and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.
