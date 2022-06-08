Left Menu

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said the Aam Aadmi Party AAP has the blessings of the god, which is why all conspiracies against it fail.Tagging a tweet on a report about a Delhi court dismissing an application of former chief secretary Anshu Prakash against the discharge of Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia in a case related to alleged assault on the bureaucrat in 2018, the chief minister said god is on their side.God is with us.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-06-2022 16:43 IST | Created: 08-06-2022 16:30 IST
All conspiracies against AAP fail as we have god's blessings: Kejriwal
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has the blessings of the god, which is why all conspiracies against it fail.

Tagging a tweet on a report about a Delhi court dismissing an application of former chief secretary Anshu Prakash against the discharge of Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia in a case related to alleged assault on the bureaucrat in 2018, the chief minister said god is on their side.

''God is with us. God's blessings are upon us. All conspiracies against us fail,'' he said in a tweet in Hindi.

Special Judge Geetanjali Goel upheld a magisterial court's findings that had discharged Kejriwal, Sisodia and nine other AAP MLAs in the case.

Prakash had challenged the trial court order, claiming that it erred in its judgment, discharging the politicians in the case.

The criminal case relates to the alleged assault on Prakash during a meeting at Kejriwal's official residence on February 19, 2018.

The trial court had discharged Kejriwal, Sisodia and the other AAP MLAs -- Rajesh Rishi, Nitin Tyagi, Praveen Kumar, Ajay Dutt, Sanjeev Jha, Rituraj Govind, Rajesh Gupta, Madan Lal and Dinesh Mohania -- in the case.

The court had, however, ordered framing of charges against AAP MLAs Amanatullah Khan and Prakash Jarwal.

The alleged assault had triggered a bitter tussle between the Delhi government and its bureaucrats.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

