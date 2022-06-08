Left Menu

UK charities seek injunction to block migrant deportations to Rwanda

Human rights groups said their lawyers had submitted papers on Wednesday at the High Court in London to get an injunction to halt next week's planned deportation of asylum seekers from Britain to Rwanda, a scheme which has drawn wide criticism.

Reuters | London | Updated: 08-06-2022 18:12 IST | Created: 08-06-2022 17:37 IST
UK charities seek injunction to block migrant deportations to Rwanda
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Human rights groups said their lawyers had submitted papers on Wednesday at the High Court in London to get an injunction to halt next week's planned deportation of asylum seekers from Britain to Rwanda, a scheme which has drawn wide criticism. The British government announced in April it had struck a deal to send potentially tens of thousands of asylum seekers to the East African nation in a bid to smash people-smuggling networks, and stem the flow of migrants risking their lives by crossing the Channel in small boats from Europe.

The first flight taking the migrants to Rwanda was expected next week on June 14, the government has said. "It's vital that new Government policies respect and uphold the laws that we all, as a society, have agreed to follow," said James Wilson, Deputy Director of Detention Action. "That's why we're seeking an injunction to keep this plane to Rwanda from leaving the runway."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Updated) NASA's SpaceX CRS-25 cargo mission to space station no longer launching this week

(Updated) NASA's SpaceX CRS-25 cargo mission to space station no longer laun...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sounds of life; Strong T-cell response for blood cancer patients after vaccine; COVID breakthrough often serious for cancer patients

Science News Roundup: Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sou...

 Global
3
UP: 4 killed, 2 injured after truck hits motorcycles

UP: 4 killed, 2 injured after truck hits motorcycles

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Strong T-cell response for blood cancer patients after vaccine; COVID breakthrough often serious for cancer patients; J&J gives the notice to terminate the Emergent manufacturing deal for the COVID vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Strong T-cell response for blood cancer patients after ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022