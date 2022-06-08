Left Menu

NCPCR launches app to aid rehabilitation of 'Children in Street Situations'

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights NCPCR has launched an application to help rehabilitate Children in Street Situations by tracking their rescue and rehabilitation process across the country.The initiative is taken under the direction of the Supreme Court, the Women and Child Development Ministry said in a statement.Children in Street Situation CiSS application is part of the NCPCRs Baal Swaraj portal launched for online tracking and digital real-time monitoring mechanism of children in need of care and protection.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-06-2022 21:16 IST | Created: 08-06-2022 21:16 IST
The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has launched an application to help rehabilitate ''Children in Street Situations'' by tracking their rescue and rehabilitation process across the country.

The initiative is taken under the direction of the Supreme Court, the Women and Child Development Ministry said in a statement.

'Children in Street Situation (CiSS) application' is part of the NCPCR's Baal Swaraj portal launched for online tracking and digital real-time monitoring mechanism of children in need of care and protection. The portal has two functions- Covid care and CiSS.

Covid care caters to the children who have lost either or both parents due to COVID-19 or otherwise post March 2020.

To provide information about ''children in street situations'', one needs to visit https://ncpcr.gov.in/baalswaraj/login, select 'Citizen Portal' and then clock on 'Report a CiSS to help a child'.

The link will direct the information provider to a form seeking details. Once registered, a registration ID is generated along with contact information of the district child protection office (DCPO) concerned for further follow-up.

The DCPO will receive information about the child on the dashboard to carry out rescue and rehabilitation, the ministry said. PTI UZM UZM CJ CJ

