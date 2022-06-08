Maha: Doctor couple duped of Rs 2 lakh by cyber fraudster who posed as Army officer

A doctor couple from Nagpur in Maharashtra was duped of Rs 2 lakh by a cyber fraudster who posed as an Army officer and made one of the victims, an ophthalmologist, click a link sent to her mobile phone under the pretext of organising an eye check-up camp for jawans, police said on Wednesday. The accused introduced himself as an Army officer over the phone to the ophthalmologist and said that he wanted to organise an eye check-up camp for 400 jawans, a Bajaj Nagar police station official said. ''He then made a video call and gave her a 16-digit number. He also sent a link on her mobile phone and asked her to click it. When she did so, Rs 50,000 was transferred twice from the bank account of her husband, a well-known psychiatrist. Similarly, the fraudster also transferred Rs one lakh from her account. Later, she realised that she and her husband were conned by an online fraudster,'' the official added.

A case of cheating was registered under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Information Technology Act.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)