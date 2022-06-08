White House plays down absence of some leaders at summit

The White House on Wednesday played down the fact that some regional leaders are not attending this week's Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles. U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters aboard Air Force One as Biden flew to Los Angeles that substantive work is still being done.

"The fact that their leaders aren't coming is in each case its own reflection of, again, these idiosyncratic decisions each of them are making and I honestly wouldn't read too much into it one way or the other," he said.

