Delhi Police files case against unknown for tying 5-year old on rooftop

Delhi Police on Wednesday registered a case against unknown persons who allegedly tied a 5-year old minor with rope and was left to suffer in the scorching heat in Delhi for not doing homework. The police have registered a case under section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act (Punishment for cruelty to child) at the Khajurikhas police station.

Police had initiated the legal action after the video of the girl started making rounds over the Internet. As per the information, the minor is a student of class 1, who used to with her family in Tukhmirpur in Delhi's Karawal Nagar.

The Indian Constitution has several laws for preventing children from physical and mental torture by the teachers, mentors and guardians. Corporal punishment abuses and hampers the child's Right To Freedom and Dignity, hence Article 21 of the Constitution protects the Right To Life and Dignity of any individual including the Right To Education of children upto the age of 14 years.

Article 39 (e) of the Constitution directs to ensure "...the tender age of children are not abused." Several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including sections 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 325 (Punishment for voluntarily causing grievous hurt), 326 (Voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 352 ( Punishment for assault or criminal force otherwise than on grave provocation), also advocate for child's protection against Corporal Punishment.

Section 88 (Act not intended to cause death, done by consent in good faith for person's benefit) and Section 89 (Act done in good faith for benefit of a child or insane person, by or by consent of guardian) are also imposed on the person who gives any sort of physical punishment to a child under the age of 15. (ANI)

