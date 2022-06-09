U.S. watching 'very closely' for possibility of North Korea nuclear test
Reuters | Updated: 09-06-2022 00:04 IST | Created: 09-06-2022 00:04 IST
The United States is watching "very closely" the continued possibility of a nuclear test by North Korea and will have a robust response, U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan said.
"We're also watching very closely the continuing possibility of a nuclear test, to which we would also have a robust response," he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- North Korea
- U.S.
- The United States
- Jake Sullivan
Advertisement
ALSO READ
North Korea launches ICBM after Biden summits with Asia allies
North Korea launches 3 ballistic missiles, one suspected ICBM
U.S.'s Blinken speaks with South Korean, Japanese counterparts on North Korea missile launch
US sets Thursday vote on new UN sanctions on North Korea
U.N. vote on Thursday on U.S. push for more North Korea sanctions