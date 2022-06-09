Biden condemns actions of individual that threatened Kavanaugh

U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday condemned the actions of an individual who threatened Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters.

Public officials including judges must be able to do their jobs without concern for their personal safety, she told reporters as Biden flew to Los Angeles for the Summit of the Americas.

