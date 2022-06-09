Left Menu

Biden condemns actions of individual that threatened Kavanaugh

Reuters | Updated: 09-06-2022 00:06 IST | Created: 09-06-2022 00:06 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday condemned the actions of an individual who threatened Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters.

Public officials including judges must be able to do their jobs without concern for their personal safety, she told reporters as Biden flew to Los Angeles for the Summit of the Americas.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

