Left Menu

Ukraine regains some territory in a counter-offensive in the Kherson area - Defense Ministry

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 09-06-2022 14:21 IST | Created: 09-06-2022 14:18 IST
Ukraine regains some territory in a counter-offensive in the Kherson area - Defense Ministry
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

The Ukrainian Defense Ministry said on Thursday that its forces had won back some territory from Russian forces in a counter-offensive in the Kherson area of southern Ukraine.

It gave no details but said the Russian forces had "suffered losses in manpower and equipment", mined territory as they were pushed back and erected barricades for the Ukrainian troops.

Reuters was unable to independently verify the situation on the ground.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UP: 4 killed, 2 injured after truck hits motorcycles

UP: 4 killed, 2 injured after truck hits motorcycles

 India
2
(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch Egypt's Nilesat 301 communications satellite today

(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch Egypt's Nilesat 301 communications satel...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sounds of life; NASA to launch rockets from Australia's north for scientific studies and more

Science News Roundup: Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sou...

 Global
4
ESA adopts mission to intercept a comet in deep space; will launch in 2029

ESA adopts mission to intercept a comet in deep space; will launch in 2029

 France

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022