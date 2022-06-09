Ukraine regains some territory in a counter-offensive in the Kherson area - Defense Ministry

The Ukrainian Defense Ministry said on Thursday that its forces had won back some territory from Russian forces in a counter-offensive in the Kherson area of southern Ukraine.

It gave no details but said the Russian forces had "suffered losses in manpower and equipment", mined territory as they were pushed back and erected barricades for the Ukrainian troops.

Reuters was unable to independently verify the situation on the ground.

