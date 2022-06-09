Left Menu

Chhattisgarh: Man found hanging in premises of collector's bungalow in Raigarh

PTI | Raigarh | Updated: 09-06-2022 16:01 IST | Created: 09-06-2022 15:41 IST
Chhattisgarh: Man found hanging in premises of collector's bungalow in Raigarh
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 23-year-old man was found hanging on the premises of the district collector's official residence in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh on Thursday, police said.

A police team rushed to the scene in the morning after being informed that an unidentified man had allegedly committed suicide on the premises of collector Bhim Singh's bungalow, said Manish Nagar, the station house officer of City Kotwali police station.

The man was later identified as Ashish Ekka, a native of the neighboring Surguja district in the northern part of Chhattisgarh, it was stated.

Security personnel posted at the bungalow first saw the man hanging inside the bathroom next to a compound wall with a leather belt around his neck, the official said.

It was yet to be ascertained how the man entered the premises, he said, adding that no suicide note was found at the spot.

A probe has revealed that the deceased was a resident of Kariya village in the Surguja district. His family members have been informed, the SHO said.

A case has been registered in this regard and a further probe is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UP: 4 killed, 2 injured after truck hits motorcycles

UP: 4 killed, 2 injured after truck hits motorcycles

 India
2
(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch Egypt's Nilesat 301 communications satellite today

(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch Egypt's Nilesat 301 communications satel...

 Global
3
ESA adopts mission to intercept a comet in deep space; will launch in 2029

ESA adopts mission to intercept a comet in deep space; will launch in 2029

 France
4
Science News Roundup: Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sounds of life; NASA to launch rockets from Australia's north for scientific studies and more

Science News Roundup: Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sou...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022