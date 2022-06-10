One dead, 18 injured in Mumbai building collapse, two rescued from rubble; four persons booked

A 55-year-old man was killed and 18 other people were injured after a three-storey residential building collapsed in suburban Bandra on Thursday, a civic official said, adding that two of the injured persons were rescued from the rubble.

The ground-plus-two storey structure in Maharashtra Nagar locality near the Western Express Highway collapsed around 12.30 am, the official said.

Bandra police later registered a case against four persons on the charge of culpable homicide not amounting to murder. The police said that the complainant in the case alleged that the accused had pulled down a structure adjoining this property two days back, due to which it caved in. On being alerted about the incident, the personnel of the fire brigade, police and ward staff of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation rushed to the spot. Two persons were pulled out of the debris of the collapsed structure and the search and rescue operation was later called off, the official said.

A total of 19 people injured in the incident were rushed to the nearby civic-run Bhabha hospital where doctors declared one of them dead, another official said.

The deceased was identified as Shahnawaz Alam (55), he said.

The official further said that at present, only one person is undergoing treatment at the Bhabha hospital, while the 17 other injured people were discharged after treatment.

Most of the injured persons hailed from Bihar and were staying together in the ill-fated building, sources said. The official of Bandra police station said the FIR was registered against developer Rafique Mandeliya, Naseem Kaliya, Hussain Mamu and the contractor as well and labourers, who demolished the adjoining structure. ''The incident took place after the accused demolished the structure located adjacent to complainant Sami Ahmed Sheikh's despite knowing these properties were standing next to each other. The complainant said that they had demolished the structure two days back, due to which the residential building collapsed today,'' he said. The case was registered under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC), including 304 (culpable homicide but not amounting to murder) against the accused, but no arrest has been made, he added.

