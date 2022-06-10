Biden says not concerned about boycotts of Americas Summit
Reuters | Updated: 10-06-2022 02:45 IST | Created: 10-06-2022 02:45 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden said on Thursday he was not concerned about the leaders of some Latin American nations not attending the Summit of the Americas being held in Los Angeles, when asked by a reporter.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- U.S.
- Los Angeles
- Americas
- Joe Biden
- Latin American
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Oklahoma governor puts strictest abortion ban in the U.S. into effect
Oklahoma governor signs strictest abortion ban in the U.S. into law
U.N. vote on Thursday on U.S. push for more North Korea sanctions
U.S. and Japan say they staged joint fighter jet flight after N.Korea missile launches
Twitter to pay $150 mln to settle with U.S. over privacy, security violations