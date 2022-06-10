Left Menu

Biden says not concerned about boycotts of Americas Summit

Updated: 10-06-2022 02:45 IST
Biden says not concerned about boycotts of Americas Summit

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Thursday he was not concerned about the leaders of some Latin American nations not attending the Summit of the Americas being held in Los Angeles, when asked by a reporter.

