Protests in UP cities over Prophet remark, stone-pelting in Prayagraj

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 10-06-2022 16:06 IST | Created: 10-06-2022 15:49 IST
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Protests broke out at several places in the state after the Friday prayers over now-suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma's controversial remark on Prophet Mohammad recently.

A senior official at the Uttar Pradesh Police headquarters in Lucknow said sloganeering took place in Saharanpur, Moradabad, Rampur and Lucknow.

People raised slogans and pelted stones in the Atala area of Prayagraj after the Friday prayers ended. A heavy police force was deployed in the area to ensure law and order. Senior police and administrative officials have also reached the spot.

Additional Director General (Law and Order) Parashant Kumar said, ''The reports of stone-pelting in Prayagraj are being looked into.'' He said Friday prayers were held peacefully in most places across the state.

This comes following clashes last week in Kanpur over the remarks on the Prophet at a TV debate some days earlier. A high alert was issued across the state after that, and a heavy police force was deployed to ensure that violence does not occur again.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

