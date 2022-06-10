Gujarat: PM Modi inspects IN-SPACe headquarters after inaugurating it in Ahmedabad

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inspected the headquarters of the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe) after inaugurating it in Ahmedabad. Earlier, he met his school teacher from Vadnagar in Gujarat's Navsari.

PM Modi also inaugurated AM Naik Healthcare Complex and Nirali multi-speciality hospital in Navsari. Speaking on the occasion, the Prime Minister said that the Central government has emphasised a holistic approach to improving the health sector of the country and has tried to modernise facilities in the last eight years.

"During the last eight years, we have emphasised a holistic approach to improving the health sector of the country. We have tried to modernise the treatment facilities and also focus on topics related to better nutrition, a clean lifestyle and preventive health," he said. PM Modi also participated in the 'Gujarat Gaurav Abhiyan' in Navsari.

He highlighted the development in Gujarat, saying that the "pride" of Gujarat is the rapid development of the state in the last two decades. Before taking over as the Prime Minister in 2014, PM Modi has the distinction of being the longest-serving Chief Minister of Gujarat with his term spanning from October 2001 to May 2014.

According to PM Modi, the government, in the last eight years has given importance to the upliftment of the poor. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth about Rs 3,050 crores in Gujarat.

According to the Prime Minister's Office, these projects will help in improving the water supply in the region, along with boosting connectivity and enhancing the ease of living. Later in the day, he will inaugurate AM Naik Healthcare Complex and Nirali Multi Speciality Hospital in Navsari. (ANI)

