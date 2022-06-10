China, U.S. defence chiefs hold talks, stay firm on Taiwan differences
Reuters | Singapore | Updated: 10-06-2022 17:16 IST | Created: 10-06-2022 17:00 IST
- Country:
- Singapore
The defense chiefs of China and the United States held face-to-face talks in Singapore on Friday, and both sides reiterated their positions on Taiwan, a major source of tension between the two powers.
Chinese Defense Minister Wei Fenghe said the talks "went smoothly". A Chinese defense ministry spokesman later said Wei reiterated Beijing's firm stance on Taiwan.
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin called on China to "refrain from further destabilising actions" on Taiwan, a U.S. statement after the talks said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- U.S.
- Lloyd Austin
- Beijing
- defence ministry
- Singapore
- United States
- China
- Defence
- Chinese
- Taiwan
- Defense
Advertisement
ALSO READ
China's frenzy of coal mines creates new sources of emissions
China, Australia foreign ministers arrive in Pacific to vie for influence
China, Australia foreign ministers vie for influence with Pacific visits
Health News Roundup: Spain to buy monkeypox vaccine as cases reach 55; China reports 545 new COVID cases on May 25 vs 590 a day earlier and more
Japan, US fly fighters after China drill, N. Korean missiles